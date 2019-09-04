Clarence Eugene Anderson, 80, of Beverly Hills, California passed away peacefully on June 28, 2019 in his Beverly Hills home. Mr. Anderson was born Aug. 31, 1938 in White Deer to Clarence and Wilda Carey Anderson.
Mr. Anderson is a 1956 graduate of Pampa High School, He is a 1961 graduate of the University of Texas, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering; and a 1963 graduate of Harvard University, where he received a Masters in Business Administration. In his business career, he held several senior management positions including President of Tenneco International, President of Celanese International, and in the United Kingdom, Managing Director of Globe Petroleum Sales, Deputy Managing Director of Albright and Wilson, Chief Executive of Johnson Matthey, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Ferranti International. He credited his successes in business to taking intelligent risks.
Mr. Anderson was extremely successful in his chosen career, an excellent citizen and leader in his communities, and exemplified the “Harvester Spirit” in his life. In 1998, Mr. Anderson was inducted into the Pampa High School Harvester Hall of Fame. Thereafter, in 2000, Mr. Anderson founded the Eugene and Daniela Anderson Scholarship Foundation in order to assist students in obtaining a higher education. Students were chosen not solely based on their GPA, but recognizing that, as was his personal history while a student, must hold jobs of necessity, and display the willingness to succeed. Since that time, the Foundation has awarded 68 Scholarships to Pampa High School students valued at over $1,250,000. Over the years, Mr. Anderson stayed in close contact with the scholarship recipients mentoring each of them.
Mr. Anderson had homes in Houston, Texas; Darien, Connecticut; Auckland, New Zealand; Theoule, France; and London, England, his most beloved city. His travels took him to every continent with the sole exception of Antarctica. Mr. Anderson was a lover of the arts, especially music (perhaps, growing out of singing with the Pampa High School Choir.) He prided himself on having attended performances of almost every major opera, the world’s finest symphony orchestras, theater productions from NYC’s Broadway to London’s Royal Shakespeare Company.
Survivors include his wife Daniela Anderson of the home; a daughter Claressinka Anderson Pugliese and husband Joseph Pugliese Jr. of Santa Monica, Calif.; a brother, Reverend James Anderson of Wooster, Ohio; a brother, Robert Anderson of Amarillo; a grandson, Lucian Wynn Pugliese; a son, Andy Anderson of Wichita, Kansas; daughters Melissa Harty of Houston and Amy Lingo of Australia.
He was a remarkable man, always a gentleman. Irreplaceable.
Memorials in Mr. Anderson’s honor may be made to the Anderson Scholarship Foundation, 1233 N. Hobart, Pampa, TX 79065.
