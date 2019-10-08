Mary F. Wylie Stembridge, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Service: 2:30 PM, Wednesday, October 9, 2019, Holly Hills Mausoleum Chapel, Interment: Holly Hills Memorial Park, Visitation: 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Wednesday, October 9, 2019, Wiley Funeral Home, Granbury.
Mary was born September 10, 1938 in Pampa, TX. to C.A. Wylie and Mattie Eaton Wylie. She married Donald Joe Stembridge on May 6, 1961 in Pampa, TX.
Mary helped Don in his plumbing business and in building several of their homes in Granbury. She was a very busy Mother to six (6) daughters. She enjoyed boating and camping trips with her family and she loved family gatherings.
Mary was a member of Southside Baptist Church in Granbury. She was preceded in death by her parents, by her husband Don in September 2015, a brother, Curtis Wylie, a sister Virginia Arnold and by a granddaughter, Rachel Gilliam.
Mary is survived by her six daughters, Debra Ann Gilliam, Brenda Sue Maggard and her husband Curtis, Regina Gail (Stembridge) Smith, Cheryl Kay Coleman, Laquita Dell (Stembridge) Royal and Anita Jo (Stembridge) Wilson. Mary had 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Her family wishes to thank the staff at Interim Health Care, including her aide Alicia Martinez, hospice nurse Bridget Clary and Chaplain Richard Pharr. Also, thanks to Dr. Kuban and his staff as well as thanks to Granbury Drug.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
