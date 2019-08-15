Jarod Allen Barrett, 30 years old, of Pampa, gracefully won his fight with Juvenile Type 1 Diabetes when he awoke in the arms of his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. He made his grand appearance on May 8, 1989 to Gail Stubbs Keating and David Barrett in Pampa.
To say Jarod was a man of many interests would be an understatement. He had various hobbies and passions that range from one end of the spectrum to the other…he definitely didn’t live inside the box. As a youngster, he really enjoyed coyote hunting and shooting guns which led to his intrigue with taxidermy. Blacksmithing was another of his hobbies as was listening to music. Again, not keeping to the straight forward norm, he didn’t just listen to one or two genres, he loved a wide array of music. Jarod also played video games for hours on end, but his most passionate hobby or obsession was Chain Maille (armor or jewelry made by connecting metal rings to one another). He loved creating his art. He had a Facebook page, “Rings of Life”, that he would post his pieces on and sold numerous pieces all over the world.
Jarod was a very intriguing individual and had many layers. Not only was he the most honest, funniest, intelligent and prideful young man, but he was the absolute most compassionate and kind person and never wanted to be an imposition to anyone. He loved to help people in any way possible, although being that he was a starving artist, his resources were very limited. He was an amazing uncle and tried to always make it a point to be present in his niece and nephew’s lives. Jarod was very wise beyond his years and knew how important it was to spend every chance with family and friends before it was too late.
One of the most important and life changing events he encountered was about one year ago on his mother’s driveway, under the stars of night, Jarod made is profession of faith and accepted Christ into his heart. He had recently been awarded a 25-year diabetic achievement coin which was quite the feat, but even though Jarod was a very strong man, he was extremely tired of his lifelong battle with T1D…more realistically, he was sick of it! Jarod, you have fought the good fight, now rest in peace with Jesus!
Those that greeted him at Heaven’s gates are his grandmother, Stacey Stubbs; uncle, Scott Stubbs and two aunts, Lola Fergerson and Leigh Anderson.
He leaves behind to cherish precious memories his mother, Gail Keating and husband Glenn of Pampa; father, David Barrett of Pampa; the absolute love of his life, his daughter, Allison Barrett of Panhandle; sisters, Stephanie Young and husband Michael of Lefors, Emily Anguiano and husband Michael of Pampa; grandparents, Eugene Stubbs, Raymond Barrett and wife Dorothy all of Pampa; niece, Justice Lee-Jones; nephews, Braxton Lee-Jones, Gatlin Young all of Pampa; his beloved cat, Bartholomew and numerous extended family members.
If memorials are your preference, the family suggests they be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) Panhandle Branch, 3611 Soncy Rd, Suite 6A, Amarillo, TX 79119 in honor of our precious Jarod.
Celebration of Life Memorial services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Redeemer Church with Pastor Jeremy Buck officiating. The family has entrusted the cremation care of their loved one to Winegeart Funeral Home.
To leave words of comfort and love on Jarod’s Book of Memories, please visit www.winegeartfuneral.com.
