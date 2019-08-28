Merlin Rose, 70, of Pampa, passed away August 26, 2019 in Amarillo.
Graveside services will be 10:00 AM Friday, August 30, 2019, at Miami Cemetery, with Jim Hubbard, his cousin, officiating. Memorial services will be 3:00 PM Friday at First Baptist Church Chapel in Amarillo, with Dr. Howard Batson, pastor, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors of Pampa.
Merlin was born June 25, 1949 in Pampa to Ernest and Laverne Rose. He was a 1967 graduate of Pampa High School. Merlin married Martha Ellen Weinheimer in 1971 in Pampa. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in pharmacy in 1972 from Southwestern Oklahoma State College. After his graduation, he worked at Heard-Jones Health Mart for a total of eight years, while saving to open his own pharmacy. He left briefly to work with his uncle in East Texas. In 1983, he purchased Keyes Pharmacy, operating it for over 36 years until the time of his death. Merlin later married Sharon Wise on October 19, 1993 in Pampa.
When he was younger, Merlin enjoyed walking fields and hunting quail with his father. He loved traveling on vacation and golf trips. He was a member of the Pampa Country Club, Southwestern Oklahoma Alumni Association and the Pampa Soccer Association. However, what brought him the most joy was his children and all three being college graduates.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon Rose of the home; two sons, Bryan Rose and wife Marianna of Aurora, Colorado, and Scott Rose of Albuquerque, New Mexico; a daughter, Shelby Rose Steadman and husband Josh of Pampa; two sisters, Velda “Charlie” Poole and husband Mike of Amarillo, and Carol Campbell and husband Bill of Dallas; two nieces, Michele Callus and husband Joe of Monument, Colorado, and Sarah Campbell of Dallas; a nephew, Brooks Campbell of Dallas; five grandchildren, Kaleb Steadman, Gavin Rose, Carson Rose, Hudson Rose and Anna Rose.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church TV Ministry, 1208 S. Tyler Street, Amarillo, Texas 79101.
The family will receive friends from 5:30-7:00 PM Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors in Pampa.
