Jose Valentine Vargas Renteria, 11, of Pampa, passed away September 26, 2019 in Gray County.
Rosary services will be 7:00 PM Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Carmichael-Whatley Colonial Chapel with Rev. Taylor Ezner officiating.
Funeral service will be 10:00 AM Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at St. Vincent dePaul Catholic Church with Rev. Francisco Perez officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.
Jose was born February 14, 2008 in Irving. He had been a resident of Pampa for the past six years. He was currently a student at Wilson Elementary School. Jose loved playing football with the Pampa TCY coached by Jason Dyer and playing basketball where he won two trophies. He enjoyed being with his family and taking field trips. He was very respectful to his elders and peers and he loved helping others. Jose enjoyed wearing Michael Jordan clothes and dancing.
Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Connie Lerma and David Lopez of Pampa; his brother, Robert Vargas of the home; his sister, Prescilla Matice of Canyon; grandparents, Nora and Ruben Lerma of Pampa, and Enriqueta Adame of Mexico; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jose was preceded in death by a sister, Rosa Norma Matice; and grandfather, Pablo Adame.
Sign the online guest register at www.carmichael-whatley.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.