Billie Jo Turner, 88, of Pampa, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 3, 2019 in Pampa. She was born on April 4, 1931 to Angus and Gladys Davis in Amarillo, Texas.
Miss Billie was a lifelong resident of Pampa and had married Weldon Gilbert Turner at a young age to which she remained married until his passing in 2008. Billie was a proud homemaker with an immaculately clean house and considered working in her yard and garden therapy for the soul. She enjoyed crafting and collecting antiques. Billie dearly loved her paper route, which included several surrounding areas, with The Pampa News and had retired after 15 years.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Weldon Turner; a son, Guy Turner; a sister, Ileene Selman and her parents.
Those left to remember her are a nephew, Bart Selman and wife Celia of Garland, Texas; niece, Becky Payton and husband Glenn of Wichita Falls, Texas; two very special friends and caretakers, Theresa Davis and Karen Gilliland.
Celebration of Life Graveside Services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Fairview Cemetery with Brother Jim Sinyard officiating. The family has entrusted the care of their precious aunt to Winegeart Funeral Home.
To leave words of comfort on Billie’s Book of Memories, please visit www.winegeartfuneral.com.
