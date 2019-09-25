Earl Tarbet, Jr. of Plano, TX moved to Heaven September 22, 2019. He was born in Shamrock, TX. to Valta and Eunice Tarbet on August 12, 1932. Earl and his wife, Norma, were high school sweethearts and were married for 68 happy years.
Earl retired from Enron as District Supervisor. He actively served his churches: Lefors Baptist (Sunday School Teacher), Pampa Baptist (choir, Sunday School Teacher) and Harligen Park Place Church (song leader). Community leadership: Lefors School Board President, Lefors Credit Union Board, Lefors Lions Club President, Captain, Army National Guard (12 years’ service) and volunteer Pancake Cook for Harligen Park Place Estates.
He was one of 6 siblings and is survived by his wife Norma, their four children and spouses: Val and Sandy Tarbet, Cheri and Robert McCabe, Diane and Kelly Vanderburgh and John and Cinda Tarbet plus 13 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild. Family who welcomed Earl to Heaven were Valta and Eunice Tarbet, Brent and Margaret Chapman, Jan and Rena Tarbet, Randy Tarbet, Bill Miller, Ed Burton, Dan Sonka and Brent Chapman (nephew).
Earl’s life will be celebrated on September 28 at 2:00 p.m. at Hunters Glen Baptist Church, Plano TX. Memorial contributions may be sent to Saint Judes Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/donate.
