Rebecca Vaughn, 70, of Pampa, passed away in Amarillo on August 9, 2019.
Memorial graveside services will be 10:00 AM Friday, August 16, 2019 at Memory Gardens Mausoleum with Rev. Byron Williamson, pastor of First Baptist Church of Pampa, officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.
Rebecca was born on June 19, 1949 in Pampa to Patsy and Joe Griffin. She attended Pampa schools and graduated from Pampa High School. After high school, she attended West Texas State University. Later she moved to Lubbock where she met the love of her life, Michael Vaughn. They eventually moved to Pampa where they shared many great years before he preceded her in death in 2008.
Rebecca worked for the Pampa Independent School District for a few years at the Carver Center and as a Special Education Teacher’s Aide. Rebecca also owned and operated Rebecca Ann’s Dress Shop and a few years later worked at the Texas Department of Justice before retiring. Rebecca enjoyed spending time in her garden, she also liked to cook but what was most important to her was her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Rebecca was also preceded in death by her parents; and a daughter, Tracie Vaughn.
Her survivors include her daughter, Kim House and husband Chris of Borger; two grandsons, Grayson House and Jonah House, both of Borger; one aunt, Betty Bradford and husband Brad of Pampa; and two cousins, Valerie Graham and husband James Pierce and Kallie Graham, all of Pampa; and other extended family.
Memorials can be made American Diabetes Association, 8008 Slide Road, Suite 12-A, Lubbock, Texas 79424.
