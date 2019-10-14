James Alvin Reeves, 94, of Pampa, passed away October 14, 2019 in Amarillo.
Services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Memory Gardens Mausoleum, with Kevin Howell, officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.
Mr. Reeves was born February 3, 1925 in Celeste. He enlisted in the US Army in 1943, serving during World War II. James drove a tank onto Normandy Beech on D-Day, and his tank division spearheaded Patton’s march to the Rhine. He was honorably discharged in 1946. Later that year, James married Dora Taylor on October 25, 1946 in Pampa. She preceded him in death on March 14, 2009.
James was a farmer and rancher in the Pampa area. He started the Gray County 4-H horse program, Pampa Roping Club, and helped build the Top O’ Texas Rodeo Arena. James was a member of First Baptist Church.
Survivors include two sons, Jim Reeves of Pampa, and Ted Reeves and wife Kim of Cleburne; four grandchildren, Matt Reeves and wife Savanah of Cross Plains, Michel Simer and husband Bob of Axtel, Cody Reeves and wife Christy of Amarillo, and Casey Reeves of Cleburne; and six great grandchildren, Julian Reeves, Carson Reeves, Hudson Reeves, Rachel Simer, Michael Simer and Brittany Simer.
Memorials may be made to the Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund, 101 Pro Rodeo Drive, Colorado Springs, Co. 80919 or 7 Star Therapeutic Riding Center, P.O. Box 50655, Amarillo, Tx. 79159.
