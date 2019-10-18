Lovel Hughes, 91, of Tuttle, OK passed away on October 12, 2019. Lovel was born December 18, 1927 in Ardmore, OK to Eugene and Opal Hughes. The family moved to Lefors, TX in 1930.
Lovel graduated from Lefors High School in 1946. He was an outstanding football player and boxer. After high school he joined the US Army and served for 4 years.
Lovel worked in the oil and gas business until he retired in 1993. He began his career working for Kewanee Oil Co. and later worked for Gulf Oil & Tenneco. Working for an oil company involved transfers and he lived in many states. 3 separate times in Oklahoma, 2 in Texas and 1 each in Illinois, Kansas and Arkansas.
After he retired in Ardmore, OK he pursued his lifelong hobbies of fishing, birdhunting and woodworking. He was a member of the McLish Ave Church of Christ and for many years sponsored a fish fry for the congregation there. Also he founded the Hughes family pheasant hunt in Spearman, TX which lasted for 25 years. Lovel was a member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.
He was a loving father to his children and stepchildren and was a devoted husband to both wives he had in his lifetime.
Lovel was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Waylon Hughes, a sister Ruth Black, his 1st wife and mother of his children Carolyn Kendal Hughes, his 2nd wife Mary Crooks Hughes, and a stepdaughter Linda Crooks. Lovel was married to each of his wives for 33 years.
He is survived by a son, Mike and Joyce Hughes, of Amarillo, TX;
A daughter, Debbie and David Eddy of Tuttle, OK;
3 grandsons: Michael and Valerie Hughes of Rockwall, TX; JR and Jessica Eddy of Choctaw, OK; and JD Eddy of Tuttle, OK;
2 great grandchildren, Layken Lovel Hughes and Landry Bradford Hughes of Rockwall, TX;
2 stepson: Terry and Theisa Crooks of Libby, MT; and Larry and Paula Crooks of Wimberley, TX.
Services will be Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., at Tuttle Church of Christ in Tuttle, OK 404 Southwest 3rd st.
