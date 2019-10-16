Martin Lee Rozier, III, 67, of Pampa, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 in Amarillo.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.
Mr. Rozier was born January 27, 1952 in Key West, Florida to Martin and Ethel Rozier. After high school he faithfully served in the United States Marine Corp. He was a longtime welder, working in the Denton Shipyard in Jacksonville, Florida for many years. After he retired, Martin made his way to Pampa in 2008. He was an accomplished artist, mostly doing paintings. He also enjoyed photography. He was preceded in death by his parents; 3 sisters, Marcia Rozier, Lisa Rozier, and Anna Francine Johnson; a brother, Jimmy Rozier; a grandson, Ethan Odell; and a son in law, Doug Odell. He was preceded in death by his longtime beloved dog, Lillie and he loved his new dog, Susie.
He is survived by a son, Martin Rozier, IV and wife Lacey of Pampa; daughter, Kendra Odell-Smith and husband Jacob of Springtown; sister, Donna Vernon of Concord, North Carolina; brother, Russell Miller of Florida; and 8 grandchildren.
Memorials can be made to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Sign the online guest register at www.carmichael-whatley.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.