Harold Sims, 89, of Lefors, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 in Lubbock.
Graveside Services will be 10:00 AM Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Memorial Heights Cemetery in Lefors with Lee Cornelison officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.
Harold Sims was born one mile south of Lefors, Texas on the Vincent-Texaco lease on August 13, 1929 to William and Priscilla Sims and passed away July 5, 2019. He graduated from Lefors High School in 1948. He received a football scholarship to West Texas State University but chose to marry his 5th grade sweetheart Norma Jeanne Staley on August 17,1948 in the Lefors United Methodist Church.
Harold started his work in the oil fields of Texas for Champlain, and then Kewanee, Gulf and retired as Production Forman with Chevron in 1986 after 35+ years. He lived and served most of his life in Lefors, including serving as a member of the Lefors school board.
He especially liked bird hunting and fishing with family and friends, but most of all he enjoyed being with his loving family. Fishing at Foss Lake in Oklahoma, running jug lines for catfish from a pontoon boat ending with a family fish fry, and having a barbecue were his big delights. Another of his loves was building birdhouses. Most of the bird houses and other wood workings were for his beloved wife Jeanne. His signature woodworks had a classic heart cut into the wood as a special added note of love. Harold definitely had the “McGyver” touch.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years Jeanne Sims, his parents William and Priscilla Sims, brothers Howard Sims, Bill Sims and Wayne Sims, sisters-in-law Lavelle Sims, Donna Sims and JoAnn Coberly, and his Great granddaughter Kayte Morton.
Survivors include a son Hal Sims and wife Mignon of Ruidoso, NM; a daughter Cheryl Butler and husband Jimmy of Winters; 3 grandchildren, Jeanna Morton and husband Craig of Idalou, Coby Sims and Yvette of Anchorage, Alaska, and Jason Butler and Tracey of Lubbock; 2 great grandchildren, Jace Anne Morton and Jake Alan Morton of Idalou; a sister-in-law Ruth Sims of Bronte; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Sign the online guest register at www.carmichael-whatley.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.