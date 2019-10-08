Dorothy Lou Conrad, 99, of White Deer, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019, in White Deer.
Services will be 10:00 AM Thursday, October 9, 2019, at First Baptist Church in White Deer, with Brother Alan Wilson of First Baptist Church of White Deer, officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.
Dorothy was born July 10, 1920 in White Deer to Hallie and Chester Bruce Martin. She attended schools in White Deer, where she was a longtime resident. She later met the love of her life, Harold Scott Conrad in Kentucky while visiting family. She and Harold married on January 31, 1946 in Borger. They shared many good years in White Deer before he preceded her in death on March 9, 1992. When she was younger, Dorothy worked with her husband on the family farm, owned and operated the White Deer Drug Store, and later worked for the US Postal Service. She was a member of the Daughters of the Pioneers. She liked to fill her time with crafts, sewing, needlepoint, cooking, gardening and canning. Dorothy will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Survivors include a daughter, Nancy Etchison of White Deer; a granddaughter, J’Lynna Finck and husband Eddie of Groom; three grandsons, Jim Harris of Amarillo, Jay Harris and wife Alissa of Jefferson, Arkansas, and Justin Harris and wife Stephanie of Panhandle; fourteen great grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Dorothy was also preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Bruce Martin and Bob Martin; and one grandchild, Kelvin Finck.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the White Deer Senior Citizens, PO Box 744, White Deer, Texas 79097.
