Grace Margaret Monroe died Aug. 25, 2019.
Celebration of life service will be for family only.
Mrs. Monroe was born Grace Margaret White August 23, 1920, to Essie and Luther White on the family farm 10 miles north of Vernon, Texas in White City (named after the White family). She was born in the same house her father was born 21 years earlier. She was a graduate of West Texas A&M University with a degree in Home Economics. She married William Hill Monroe on June 2, 1942, in Wichita Falls. They moved to Pampa, Texas in 1956 after living in Vernon and Childress, Texas previously. Bill and Grace Monroe owned and operated Sands Fabrics in Pampa from 1959 to 1986. They were members of the WinSome Sunday School Class at the First United Methodist Church in Pampa, Texas.
Grace loved to cook for her family, work in her garden, spend time with her children and grandchildren, and take care of her house and her husband. She was a friendly but quiet woman teaching her family about faith in God by the way she lived her life. Grace moved to Covenant Place in Burleson, Texas, after her husband died in 2009 to be closer to family. She was a delightful person to all who knew her.
Survivors include, three daughters, Sammye Collins of Morganton, North Carolina, Ann Cude and husband, Roger of Lubbock, and Nancy Fletcher and husband, Chris of Burleson
Grandchildren: Ryan Collins and wife Mari, Erin Shannon and husband Andy, Tanner Horton and wife Emily, Meg Reisbacher and husband Dan, Carrie Burns and husband Matt, Greg Fletcher, Allison Smith and husband Zach; and great-grandchildren.
