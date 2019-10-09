Mary Nell Taylor, 81, of Pampa, passed away on September 6, 2019.
Memorial services will be held at 4:00 PM Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church with the Rev. Mark Lang, Rector of St. Matthew’s, officiating. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.
Mrs. Taylor was born October 30, 1937 in Big Spring to Dewey and Cora Willis. She attended schools in Big Spring and graduated from Pampa High School in 1956. She married Thomas Taylor in August 1956, moved to Oklahoma, and subsequently to California. She resided in Washington State and California for the majority of her life until she returned to Pampa in 2017. She spent her career working in schools and universities, including the University of Washington, and retired as an administrator from Fullerton Junior College. She enjoyed gardening and international travel while visiting her daughter, who lived in London, England. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her son.
Her survivors include her daughter, Cynthia Taylor of Dallas; her brother, Bill Willis of Pampa; and three grandchildren, Maximilian and Sabrina Taylor of Dallas, and Cora Taylor of Bothell, Washington.
