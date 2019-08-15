Ellen Sue Copeland (Swonger) died peacefully after a long and difficult battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis on August 7, 2019 at William P. Clements University Hospital in Dallas, Texas.
Mrs. Copeland is survived by her mother Mary Swonger of Goshen, Indiana; husband Steve Copeland of Pampa, Texas; son David Carroll and wife Alma of Amarillo, Texas; step daughter Ashley Biggers and husband Daren of Gunnison, Colorado; step son Bryan Copeland and wife Taron of Elk City, Oklahoma; Brother Keith Swonger and wife Cindy of Goshen, Indiana; grandchildren Austin, Savannah, Sierra, Evan, Elliot, Olivia, Kaylee and Carter; and her constant sidekick, her dog Harley.
Mrs. Copeland was born in Fowler, Kansas on November 20, 1953 to Artie and Mary Swonger. She was a long time resident of Pampa, Texas. She married Steve Copeland on May 4, 2001. She worked at TDCJ in the Jordan Unit for 22 years. She retired in March 2017.
She was a lover of all animals, including her horses Dandy and Pal. You could most always find her with a book in her hands. She also enjoyed sewing, quilting and crafting. She loved helping children, whether through the Pampa ISD school lunch program or crocheting hats, gloves, scarves and socks. She treasured time spent with her kids, grandchildren and, of course, her beloved husband.
The family would like to thank the caring staff at the Pampa Regional Medical Center and William P. Clements University Hospital MICU in Dallas, as well as staff from Interim Home Health.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that you all please consider becoming organ donors.
A memorial service is planned for Tuesday, August 20th at 10:00 a.m. at our residence at 11767 County Road J in Pampa.
