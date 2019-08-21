Beth Doyle, 85, of Pampa, changed her address to the realms of Heaven on Monday, August 19, 2019.
Graveside services will be 9:00 AM Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Highland Park Cemetery in Borger and the memorial services will follow at 11:00 AM at Carmichael-Whatley Colonial Chapel with Pastor Mike Watson, pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Dumas, and Rev. Albert Maggard, pastor of First Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.
Mrs. Doyle was born July 20, 1934 in Bastrop, LA to Henry and Desma Eldridge. She graduated from Phillips Highs School and has lived in Pampa since 1969. Beth married Joe Doyle on May 2, 1969 and he passed on August 16, 2012. Beth worked in housekeeping at Highland General Hospital and Pampa Regional Medical Center for 22 years. She has lived the past 6 years at McLean Care Center, where they took wonderful care of her. Beth was a longtime member of Central Baptist Church before moving her membership to First Pentecostal Holiness Church. She was very proud of her 2 grandchildren and was not ashamed to tell anyone. Beth was a great cook, loved reading her bible, and watching westerns; especially the shows with John Wayne and Clint Eastwood. Her favorite music was anything Elvis. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Melvin Eldridge.
Survivors include 2 daughters, LaDonna Umberger of St. Petersburg, FL. And Melba Leitch of Pampa; 2 grandchildren, Charles Tooley and wife Halee of Pampa and Liz Holland and husband Derek of St. Petersburg, FL; 4 great grandchildren, Ivy Holland, Harley Holland, Bruce Holland, and Thorin Tooley.
Memorials can be made to Alzheimer’s Association National Headquarters, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl. 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601.
