Jeremy Lynn Cole, 41 years old, of Pampa, joined and walked with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 1, 2019. His parents, Dennis and Anetta Cole were blessed with his presence on January 23, 1978 in Amarillo.
Jeremy married Amy Gordon on November 13, 2006. Together, they have two wonderful sons, Korbin and Spencer. Jeremy was a man of many talents with one of those being very musically inclined and was able to play any instrument that was put in front of him. He was very proud to have passed those inclinations down to his boys. He enjoyed playing and teaching his son, Korbin how to play the guitar. His love and appreciation for music was never ending with his favorite band being Nirvana and the lead singer Kurt Cobain. Jeremy was the type of guy that if a song came on in the car, he would just start dancing and waving his arms with his Spencer- Pie by his side.
Jeremy was extremely adventurous and enjoyed doing the G.O. Cashing (scavenger hunt) with his sons. Even on their way to a Toby Mack concert in Lubbock, Jeremy and the boys had to make a stop in White Deer to collect items for the cashing. He was a sci-fi enthusiast and would get completely giddy over anything fantasy related and especially dragons. Anything to do with outer-space, Jeremy was your guy. Jeremy liked to stay busy doing something whether it was taking his boys out driving at an early age to teach them to drive, working on computers, problem solving with math or trying to convince his son Korbin that he was taller than him as he is looking up at him. He was a big hearted, goofy and funny full grown kid.
As time passes and circumstances change; one of the most important things about Jeremy is that he loved deeply and that never changed. As did his wife, Amy and their sons love Jeremy just as deeply. The bond of the family was never broken and never will be. In Jeremy’s words, “My love is like a bucket of peanuts that runeth over for you, I love you this much.”
Jeremy is welcomed to Heaven’s doors by his parents, Dennis and Anetta Cole and his grandparents, Jerry and Ina Tyler.
Those left behind to cherish a lifetime of memories are his wife, Amy of Pampa; his sons, Korbin Dennis and Spencer Hayes of Pampa; his sister, Misty Drake and husband Steve of Cassville, MO and numerous friends.
If memorials are your preference, the family suggests they be made to his sons, Korbin and Spencer Cole, 2113 Hamilton, Pampa, TX 79065 in honor of Jeremy.
There are no services scheduled for Jeremy at this time. The family has entrusted the cremation care of their loved one to Winegeart Funeral Home.
