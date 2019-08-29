Jan Matson, 82, of Perryton, Texas, formerly of Pampa, Texas, died Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in Perryton. No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home of Perryton, Texas.
Mrs. Matson was born on September 9, 1936 in Shattuck, Oklahoma to Roy Hay and Minnie Hayden Hay. She graduated high school in Hammon, Oklahoma and was married to Charles Matson in Pampa, Texas on August 12, 1958. She was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Pampa. She had been in the Perryton area for four years, having moved here from Pampa.
Mrs. Matson is survived by one son, Charles Matson and wife Christy of Perryton, Texas; one daughter, Randi Ortega and husband Efren of Perryton; two grandsons, Derek Manross and wife Amanda of Perryton, and Nathan Matson and wife Emily of Friona, Texas; one granddaughter, Maeghan Matson of Wichita, Kansas; three great-grandsons, Caleb, Chase, and Zachary Manross, all of Perryton; one step-grandson, Christian Ortega of San Antonio, Texas; one brother-in-law, Randy Matson of College Station, Texas; and one sister-in-law, Carla Patterson of Sterling, Colorado.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; one brother, Kenneth Hay; her parents; and one son-in-law, Greg Allen.
