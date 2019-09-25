Ruth Marion Savchenko Steger, 81, of Pampa, passed away September 24, 2019 in Pampa.
Services will be 10:00 AM Saturday, September 28, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, with Rev. Ruby Moultrie, pastor, officiating. Cremation will follow the services. Arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.
Ruth was born February 6, 1938 in Big Timber, Montana to George Peter and Olga Constance Vik Savchenko. The family live in Palmer, Alaska from 1944 until 1947, where her father served as pastor for the Church of God. She graduated from Southwest Bible Institute High School in 1956 in Waxahachie. She worked for PAC Northwest Publishing Company in Spokane, Washington from 1956-1957. In 1958, she attended Evangel College in Springfield, Missouri to study music. In 1959, Ruth enrolled in Amarillo College and Northwest Texas Hospital School of Nursing in Amarillo, and for the next three years, she attended class and worked on the floor of NWTH. She married Bob Steger on June 3, 1961 in Vega. In October of 1961, Ruth graduated from NWTH and took the state boards, becoming a registered nurse. They were transferred to Jacksonville, Florida where she worked at St. Luke’s Hospital.
They moved to Pampa in October of 1962 after Bob was discharged from the Air Force, moving to Amarillo in October of 2018, and returned to Pampa earlier this year.
In the mid-60’s and 70’s, Ruth worked for Kelley-Laycock Clinic as a staff RN. From1970-1991, she worked for Pampa IDS as a school nurse. During that time, she was assigned to Travis, Wilson, Mann, Austin and Baker Elementary schools. She was responsible for the health of all the students in the five schools. From1991-1994, she worked at Pampa Regional Medical Hospital as an OB nurse. In 1994, Ruth retired from being a professional RN. Instead, she acted as a friendly advisor to her friends on medical problems. Also, post retirement, she started working in her sewing room, spending many hours making quilts, clothes and repairing sewing problems.
When her sons were small, Ruth was a Cub Scout den mother, and a Cub Scout Waterfront Director as well as camp nurse at M. K. Brown Boy Scout Camp. She was an assistant coach with the Pampa Dolphin Swim Team, a certified water safety instructor, and a CPR and first aid instructor. Ruth served as a member of the board of directors of Pampa Youth & Community Center, and while serving, she acquired many underprivileged children memberships to PYCC.
Ruth had been a member of First United Methodist Church since 1967 where she was a member of the Chancel Choir and served as the music librarian, which took many hours sorting, filing, distributing music and other chores for the choir. She volunteered with Pampa Meals on Wheels and Good Samaritan Christian Services. She was a member of ANA, TRTA, TRS, and American Red Cross, and served on the board of the Epilepsy Foundation and American Heart Association. She and Bob enjoyed traveling the US in their RV and spending their winters in Mesa, Arizona.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Steger of the home; two sons, Richard Steger and wife Heather of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, and Reid Steger and wife Chrissy of Pampa; three granddaughters, Hayley Weaver and husband Chris of Pampa, Isley Steger and Mollie Steger, both of Broken Arrow; two great grandsons, Caden Weaver and Conner Weaver; a brother, Paul Savchenko of Anacortes, Washington; two aunts, Lillian Peterson of Arcadia, California, and Elma Hill of Woodstock, Georgia; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, George Lavern Savchenko.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church Choir Fund, PO Box 1981, Pampa, Texas 79066-1981.
The family will receive friends from 5:30-7:00 PM Friday, September 27, 2019, at Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.
Sign the online guest register at www.carmichael-whatley.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.