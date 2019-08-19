Aaron Scott Gifford, 42, of Pampa passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 at home.
Memorial services will be 10:00 AM Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Carmichael-Whatley Colonial Chapel with Rev. Lewis Ellis, retired Baptist pastor, officiating. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.
Aaron was born on September 9, 1976 in Groom, TX and graduated from Lefors High School in 1995. After high school he worked for Wagner Well Service and Circle W Well Service while in Pampa. Aaron made friends anywhere he went and never met a stranger. He enjoyed fishing, telling stories, and was a globally ranked internet Yahtzee competitor. Aaron loved spending time with his family and making people happy.
Survivors include his mother, Donna Gifford of Pampa; two brothers, Arthur Gifford and Craig Harkcom both of Pampa; an aunt, Nita Wallace of Lefors; a niece, Addie Gifford of Pampa; three nephews, Holden Cadena of Green Bay, Wisconsin, Dustin Wallace of Amarillo, and Dyllan Wallace of Pampa; and a host of friends and family.
A viewing room will be available from 1:00 PM Tuesday, August 20, 2019, until service time. The family will receive friends from 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.
