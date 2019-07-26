Morris and Jo Ann (Johnson) Chambless went home to be with their Lord and Savior five months apart in Ruidoso, New Mexico; Morris on February 9, 2019 and Jo Ann on July 3, 2019.
Memorial graveside services will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Memorial Heights Cemetery in Lefors with Rev. Ruby Moultrie, pastor of First United Methodist Church of Pampa, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors of Pampa.
Mr. Chambless was born on July 19, 1929 in Borger, Texas to Herman and Octavia Chambless. He graduated from HYPERLINK “http://www.legacy.com/memorial-sites/texas-am/” \t “_blank” \o “Visit Texas A&M Memorial Site to see similar profiles” Texas A&M University and served in the Army Reserves. Morris worked in the oil business and was involved in ranching. He was a member of the Cowboy Church in Ruidoso, New Mexico.
Morris ranched in Ardmore, Oklahoma and was an active member in the First United Methodist Church. He and Jo Ann later moved to the Marble Falls area where he became the Mayor of Meadowlakes for a short term. He was active in the Lions Club in Marble Falls and in Ruidoso, New Mexico.
Mrs. Chambless was born on July 15, 1928 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Ben and Elma Johnson. Her stepfather was George William (Bill) Hesse whom she referred to as her daddy. She was an active member and Sunday school president of the First Methodist Church in Ardmore, Oklahoma. She was a homemaker and a member of the Cowboy Church in Ruidoso, New Mexico. She was also a member of Cowbells in Hobbs, New Mexico and Red Hats in Marble Falls and Ruidoso, New Mexico.
They were married on July 25, 1948 and spent 71 years together.
They were preceded in death by their son Joe David Chambless in 2018.
Survivors include three children, Bill Chambless and wife Chrissie of Marble Falls, Melisa Walston and husband Miles of Alamogordo, New Mexico and Marty Chambless and wife Janie of Kingsland; four grandchildren, Kent Chambless, Donnie Chambless, Jacque Ballew, and Jared Chambless; and six great grandchildren, Chance, Caleb, Madison, Hana, Lily, Hannah.
The family wishes to thank Goodlife Assisted Living, Memory Care and Ruidoso Hospice for their thoughtful and loving care of Mom and Pop.
