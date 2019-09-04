Evelyn Marie Bullock Aderholt went to her Heavenly Home on Monday, September 2, 2019 in Pampa.
She was born July 24, 1922 in Forgan, Oklahoma to Luther and Zura (Shinn) Bullock. On October 26, 1940 Ray Aderholt and Evelyn Marie Bullock were married at Texola, Oklahoma.
She called herself a housewife, keeping the homefires burning. She was a seamstress for the public and a barber for her boys, cutting their hair until they were grown, then, she started cutting Ray’s hair, “what was left” (in her own words).
She helped organize Fritch Arts and Crafts and enjoyed painting and quilting.
In 1996, she was baptized in the Primitive Church of Borger. Her favorite bible verse was “The Lord’s Prayer” and her favorite poem was “ God Has Not Promised”. She remained a member of the Primitive Church even after their move to Pampa.
Preceding her in death were her parents; a son Gary Aderholt; a grandson Clay Aderholt; a great grandson David Aderholt; a granddaughter Pamela Aderholt; a daughter - in- law Carol Lynn Aderholt; 2 brothers: Clyde Bullock and Stanley Bullock and a close cousin Billy Jack Kemper.
Left behind to cherish her memory are her husband Ray of Pampa; their children: Keith Aderholt and wife Martha of Arlington, Texas; Pat Aderholt and wife Nita of Pampa, Texas and Steve Aderholt and wife Judy of Amarillo; 9 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren and 13 great- great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the First Baptist Church, 203 N. West Street, Pampa, Texas. Interment will follow at Westlawn Cemetery, Borger, Texas.
Mrs. Aderholt will lie in state at Brown’s Chapel of the Fountains, 206 W. 1st Street, Borger on Wednesday, September 4 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM and on Thursday, September 5 from 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM.
Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Directors, Borger.
