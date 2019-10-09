Billy Eugene Tidwell, Jr. 77, of Pampa, passed away on September 20, 2019 in Pampa.
Memorial graveside services will be 10:00 AM Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Memory Gardens Cemetery, with Pastor Kyle Ohsfeldt of Grace Baptist Church, officiating. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.
Billy was born on May 27, 1942 in Pampa to Geneva and Billy Eugene Tidwell, Sr. He was a 1960 graduate of Pampa High School. Billy enjoyed welding and making horseshoe art. He was proceeded in death by his parents.
He is survived by three daughters, Marla Denham of Sanger, Melody Tidwell of Crowley, and Angela Sloan of Haslet; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and one sister, Dianne Garrett and husband Robert of Midland.
