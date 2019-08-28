Erlinda Ida Siaz Taylor, 71, passed away on August 28, 2019 in Mount Pleasant, Texas. She was born on January 14, 1948 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Eduardo Siaz and Lugarda Siaz.
She was a member of Argo Missionary Baptist Church and was retired from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice System.
Erlinda is survived by her husband, Rex Taylor of Mount Pleasant; daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Butch Noble of Pampa; daughter, Elaine Johnson of Pampa; daughter and son-in-law, Geraldine and David Whitson of Pampa; daughter and son-in-law, Angie and Freddie Watkins of Saginaw; son and daughter-in-law, Eddie and Veronica Rivera of Portland, Oregon; grandchildren, Aleah Beedy, Erika Rivera, Lyndi Barton, Allison Noble, Tyler Whitson, Victoria Rivera, Dylan Watkins, Jaylee Johnson, and Ava Watkins; great grandchildren, Brandtly, Naiomi, and Blake; sisters, Dolores Corillo, Mary Sierra, Josie Conway, and Pricilla Pena and brother, Raymond Siaz.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Jerry Siaz; brother, Stephen Siaz; brother, Lawrence Siaz; sister, Agnes Sandavol; and grandchild, Charlie Bural.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 6:00 PM at Argo Missionary Baptist Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bates-Cooper-Sloan Funeral Home.
Online registry is available at batescoopersloanfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.