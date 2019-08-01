Annie Maud “Lannie” Lee Fuller, 83, of Pampa, peacefully left behind her earthly body and was renewed in Christ early Sunday morning, July 28, 2019. She was born on January 26, 1939 to Mott and Lillie Mae Lee in Overton, Texas.
On April 5, 1950, at the age of 14, Lannie married her soulmate, John L. Fuller. They moved to Pampa in 1957 from Kilgore, Texas and remained here until both of their passing. Lannie had worked many years in housekeeping at both Highland General Hospital and Pampa Regional Hospital. She and John both enjoyed the outdoors and together they grew an amazing garden and spent countless hours fishing. Lannie was a wonderful cook and an even better grandmother! She loved the Dallas Cowboys, wrestling and music. When her health would allow, she and her dog, Obito, would sit on the front porch and drink Coca Cola together. Lannie was such a people-person that she literally made friends everywhere she went. She never met a stranger, loved visiting with everyone and always wore such a beautiful, infectious and compassionate smile.
Those that preceded her in death are her beloved husband, John L. Fuller; parents, Mott and Lillie Mae Lee; brothers, Roy Dudley, Lewis Dudley; sister, Mae Nelvin Dudley and daughter, Jo Alice Thompson.
Those who remain to cherish her memories are her son, Johnnie Fuller and wife Kristie of Pampa; daughters by choice, Deborah Redrick of Arlington, Kendra Henderson of Pampa; brother, Ralph Lee of Pampa; sisters, Pearlie Mae Rossum of Tyler, Dorothy Nell Williams of Kilgore; grandsons, Bryson Lee O’Neal Fuller, Joshua Dre Fuller both of Pampa; her precious dog, Obito and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.
To the staff of Coronado Healthcare and Interim Hospice, our family can’t thank you enough for the care and attention you gave our Lannie. This is a very difficult time for our family, but it could have been much worse without your dedication and expertise. Our family is truly grateful for the level of care and compassion you showed our loved one. You are truly doing God’s work.
Celebration of Life Memorial Services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 2, 2019 at Mary Ellen and Harvester Church of Christ with Pastor Keith Feerer officiating. The family has entrusted the cremation care of their loved one to Winegeart Funeral Home.
To leave words of comfort and encouragement for the family on Ms. Lannie’s Book of Memories, please visit www.winegeartfuneral.com.
