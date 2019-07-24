Renita Jean Harris, 68, of Pampa, passed away on July 16, 2019 in Pampa.
Memorial services will be 6:00 PM Thursday July 25, 2019 at Carpenters church with Ronnie Harris, her son, and Rev. Jim Sinyard, pastor, officiating. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.
Mrs. Harris was born December 4, 1950 in Frisco, Colorado to Donald and Juanita Armstrong. She had four children whom she loved deeply. Jean was a lover of animals, her chihuahua was her favorite. Throughout her life, Mrs. Harris worked as a cashier for local Pampa businesses. She will be dearly missed.
Survivors include a daughter, Coralene Ramirez of Pampa; 3 sons, Ronnie Harris, Steven Harris, and Robert Harris and wife Mandy all of Pampa; 13 grandchildren, Ashely Harris, Dany Harris, Samantha Villarreal, Kyle Harris, James Kreyling, Frankie Ramirez, Kasey Ramirez, Nikki Ramirez, Bryan Lopez and wife Keliegh, Sterling Harris, Jeremiah Smith, Thomas Collins, and Anthony Collins; 11 great grandchildren; and 2 brothers, Joe DeVries and wife Sharon of Amarillo, and Bob DeVries and wife Lila of San Antonio.
