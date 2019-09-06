Sharmayne Miller, 55, of Miami, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in Pampa.
Memorial services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Miami with Rev. Dennis Williams, pastor, officiating. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.
Sharmayne was born January 13, 1964 in Honolulu, Hawaii. She moved to Miami in 1984 and graduated from Miami High School in 1985. After high school she furthered her education in Paramedicine and has been a practicing paramedic for 32 ½ years, serving Miami and Pampa. Sharmayne married Dana Miller on September 11, 1997 in Pampa. Her and Dana both enjoyed riding their motorcycles and going to classic rock concerts; especially Bon Jovi. She had a green thumb for sure, as she enjoyed taking care of and planting rose bushes and petunias. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Miami and will be missed by all.
Survivors include her husband, Dana of the home; her son, John Stribling and wife Kayla of Panhandle; 2 daughters, Kendra Miller and husband Henry of Tuscaloosa, Alabama and Amy Gifford and husband Chris of Stephenville; 2 sisters, Starlet Bright of Borger and Jarlene Goodwin of Bridge City; her father, John Ortiz and wife Nancy of Hawaii; her mother, Isabell Borreliz and husband Tony of Amarillo; 20 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials can be sent to a favorite charity of choice.
Viewing will be Monday and Tuesday from 8:00 AM-8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Sign the online guest register at www.carmichael-whatley.com.
