Carlos “Los” Soliz, 33, of Pampa passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Pampa.
Services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Carmichael-Whatley Colonial Chapel with Rev. Bob Hudson and Rev. Paul Hudson, pastors of Bible Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.
Carlos was born October 9, 1985 in Wichita Falls. He has lived in Pampa most of his life where he was a 2003 Pampa High School graduate. In 2016 he earned his welding certificate from Clarendon College. Carlos began his career with the City of Pampa, working in the water department since 2014. He married Brandi Ellwanger on May 17, 2003 in Pampa. He loved his family dearly and cherished all 4 of his children. He enjoyed taking road trips and working on projects around the house. Carlos was a very generous and loving person; he would help anyone in need. He was a member of Bible Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his father, Narcisso Soliz; father-in-law, Ken Ellwanger; 2 grandmothers, Hortensia Vasquez and Augustine Soliz; a nephew, Isiah Soliz; sister-in-law, Sara Ontiverez.
Survivors include wife, Brandi Soliz of the home; 2 sons, Carlos Jr Soliz and Jon Soliz both of the home; 2 daughters, Bobbie Soliz and Jade Soliz both of the home; his mother, Kandy Soliz and husband Daniel Martinez of Pampa; 3 brothers, Narcisso Soliz and wife Jacinda of Weatherford, OK., Mario Soliz and Jerry Cruz and wife Kaci all of Pampa; sister, Vanessa Escamilla of Hillsboro; 2 brother-in-laws, Harley Ellwanger and wife Amanda of Pampa and Bruce Ellwanger of Palestine; mother-in-law, Cheryl Ellwanger of Pampa; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Sign the online guest register at www.carmichael-whatley.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.