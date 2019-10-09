Luther Harold “Grandpa” Ledbetter, 86, of Pampa, died October 8, 2019, in Amarillo.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Friday, October 11, 2019, at Carmichael-Whatley Colonial Chapel, with Jon Watson, chaplain for Open Heart Hospice in Amarillo, officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.
Ledbetter was born January 28, 1933 to Luke and Ruth Ledbetter in Kelton, Texas, and he attended school there. He married Mary June Lowry in 1959 in Dallas. Together, they raised three children in their home in Pampa. Harold worked for many years at Cabot R&D, Crall Products, Grandview Hopkins ISD, Franks Hardware and Bartlett’s Lumber.
He loved his family most of all and especially being Grandpa and great grandpa. He loved to travel and play games with family and friends, wherever they may be. When he could, he also loved to play bingo and going to the casinos.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary; one brother, Bill Ledbetter; and three sisters, Mary Lorene Ledbetter, Jean Hill and Vera Lister.
He is survived by his daughter, Kristi Ledbetter of Amarillo; two sons, Randy Ledbetter and wife Kay of Amarillo, and Darrell Ledbetter and Frankie Chalk of Durant, Oklahoma; one sister, Marilyn Kiser of Amarillo; two grandchildren, Josh Ledbetter and wife Mika, and Kaycee King and husband Rodger, all of Amarillo. He was blessed with two great-grandchildren, Cutler Ledbetter and Lorelai King; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank his many caregivers in Pampa, Amarillo and Durant, Oklahoma, who spent countless hours tending to his needs and became more than just caregivers – he counted them all as his friends.
Memorials may be made to Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch, PO Box 1980, Amarillo, Texas 79174-0001.
Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.
