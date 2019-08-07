Charles Mathis “Charlie” Ashley, 71 of Pampa, left his earthly life on July 12, 2019 at his home in Pampa.
Memorial graveside services will be 3:00 PM Friday, August 9, 2019, at Fairview Cemetery, with Pastor Melford Hanks, associate pastor of Trinity Fellowship, officiating. Military honors are courtesy of Pampa VFW Post 1657. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.
Charlie was born on December 20, 1947 in Ana, Illinois to Opal Lily Ayers and Charles Claud Ashley. He was in the Navy from September 1965 until 1972, fighting for his country in Vietnam. Charlie received the National defense service medal, Vietnam campaign medal and the Vietnam service medal.
Charlie was a loner and mostly kept to himself, but he dearly loved his animals and they were his only companions. Charlie had lots of stories to tell and once you got to know him, you could see his stories in his beautiful blue eyes.
Charlie was survived by a daughter, a son and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents in 1998.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be sent to PAWS, PO Box 2095, Pampa, Texas 79066-2095.
Sign the online guest register at www.carmichael-whatley.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.