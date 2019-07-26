Luther “Junior” Brumfield, 90, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Pampa.
Services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Central Baptist Church with Rev. Jim Powell, retired Baptist minister, officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.
Luther was born December 27, 1928 in Purcell, Oklahoma to Luther “Luke” and Walcie Brumfield. He attended schools and graduated from Purcell High School. He began his career in the oilfield in Oklahoma before moving to Pampa in the 50’s to go to work for Kerr-McGee; retiring in 1985. He met Agnes Forrest Flowers in Pampa and they married on November 16, 1969; they would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this coming November. After he retired, he enjoyed camping and fishing. He also enjoyed listening to western and gospel music and was a member of Pampa Masonic Lodge #966. Luther has been a member of Central Baptist Church for the past 10 years and was very strong in his faith. He always greeted you with a smile.
He is preceded in death by 3 children, Nicky Brumfield, Debra Brumfield Murphy, and Jerry Brumfield; 6 siblings, Raymond Brumfield, Robert Brumfield, Russell Brumfield, Lillie Treadwell, Lillian Woods, and Louise Matthews.
Survivors include his wife, Agnes Brumfield of the home; sister, Wanda Fay Williams; 3 stepchildren, Tim Flowers and wife Beverlee, Jim Flowers, and Jo Lynn Flowers Rowland; 7 grandchildren, Stacy Murphy, Stephanie Murphy Jackson, Dallas Brumfield, Lorie Gomez, Mindee Thweatt, Angie Flowers Erickson, and Ashlee Flowers; 3 great grandchildren, Janessa Jackson, Kaylynne Jackson, and Olivia Brumfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials can be made to Central Baptist Church, 513 E. Francis, Pampa, Texas 79065.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home 6:00-7:30 PM Friday, July 26, 2019.
Sign the online guest register at www.carmichael-whatley.com.
