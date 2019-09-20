Charles Fain “Charlie” Fleetwood, 76, of Pampa, passed away September 19, 2019 in Pampa.
Services will be at 2:00 PM Monday, September 23, 2019 at Carmichael-Whatley Colonial Chapel, with Keith Feerer, minister of Mary Ellen & Harvester Church of Christ, officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.
Mr. Fleetwood was born to Emma and Ose Fleetwood on August 19, 1943 in Seminole where he grew up and attended school. As a young man, he would move to Pampa where he would enter the oil and gas industry, working for Curtis Well Service and later Cabot, retiring after 30 years of service. He attended Mary Ellen & Harvester Church of Christ. In his spare time, Charlie liked to hunt, and he was a gun enthusiast and collector. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Survivors include six daughters, Sondra Kazakoff and Pennie Rigo, both of Pampa, Mary Ellis and husband James of Borger, Belinda Cameron of Pampa, and Aletha Fleetwood of Canadian; two sons, Jack Fleetwood and wife Lauren of Austin, and Chuck Fleetwood of Dallas; 13 grandchildren, and 19 great grandchildren.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Beckie Douglas; four brothers and three sisters.
Memorials may be made to Tralee Crisis Center, PO Box 2880, Pampa, Texas 79066-2880
Sign the online guest register at www.carmichael-whatley.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.