Philip “Phil” Meek, 80, of Pampa, passed away August 12, 2019 in Pampa.
Services will be at 10:00 AM Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Central Baptist Church Pampa, with Rev. Norman Rushing, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.
Phil was born March 18, 1939 in Canadian to Alma and Bert Meek. He graduated from Pampa High School in 1957. He married his high school sweetheart, Ruby Speegle on March 26, 1960 in Pampa. Phil worked for Colorado Interstate Gas, retiring after 35 years of service. He was a longtime member of Central Baptist Church where he served as a deacon.
Survivors include his wife, Ruby Meek of the home; two sons, Johnny Meek of Fort Worth, and Tim Meek and wife Elaine of Byron, Minnesota; a daughter, Phyllis Latterell and husband Wayne of Lino Lakes, Minnesota; a sister, Marjy Olson of Gary, Indiana; six granddaughters, Kayla Latterell and Laura Latterell of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Nicole Rose Latterell of Lino Lakes, Minnesota, Katelyn Meek, Naomi Meek and Cecelia Ruby Meek, all of Byron, Minnesota; two sisters-in-law, Vivian Romines of Pampa, and Peggy Chambers of Longview.
Phil was preceded in death by his parents and by two sisters, Frieda Rogers and Bettye Smith.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your favorite charity in his honor.
