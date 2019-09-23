Debbie Hodges, 58, of White Deer, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 22, 2019 in Amarillo.
Services will be 10:00 AM Friday, September 27, 2019 at Community Crossroads Church in White Deer with Rev. Dr. Jerry Lane officiating. Burial will follow in White Deer Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.
Debbie was born August 29, 1961 in Midland. She attended schools in Irving and graduated from Irving High School in 1980. On May 7, 1981 she married David Hodges in Pampa and they made their home in White Deer. Debbie was a long-time member of White Deer United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School and was the director of Vacation Bible School for over 20 years. She loved teaching the kids and they all loved her. For many years she was a substitute teacher at White Deer schools. She also worked several years at the Panhandle Groundwater District and K & K. Debbie was a member of the Alpha Theta Omega sorority. Cooking was something she enjoyed doing, not only for her family but for farm hands and friends. Her hobbies include going on cruises, canoeing, being outdoors, and being “D.D.” to her grandson Carter. Debbie had a huge heart and always put others before herself. She was a great big sister and always took care of her brother and sisters. Debbie had a great sense of humor and was very organized in everything she did. She was a devoted wife, sister, and mother; never missing any of her boys’ events as they were growing up. She was loved by so many and will be missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Jeannie Wilkinson.
Survivors include her husband, David of the home; 2 sons, Drew Hodges and Destan Hodges and wife Katie all of White Deer; 2 sisters, Malissa Martinez and husband Juan of Amarillo and Julie Bennett and husband Darrin of White Deer; her brother, Erik Wilkinson and wife Tami of Andrews; her grandson, Carter Hodges of White Deer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials can be made to a favorite charity of choice.
Sign the online guest register at www.carmichael-whatley.com.
