Jerrod Linden Carruth aka “JC”, 33, a native of Pampa, and long-time resident of Lake Charles, Louisiana passed from this life on July 22, 2019 in a New Orleans Hospital.
Jerrod’s family will receive friends and celebrate his life on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 11:00 AM until the time of service in the Chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home in Lake Charles, Louisiana. A memorial service will follow in the same location at 2:00 PM that afternoon. A second memorial service will take place on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM in Carmichael-Whatley Colonial Chapel in Pampa. Cremation has been entrusted to Lakeside Funeral Home of Lake Charles.
Jerrod was a loving father, son and brother and a loyal friend to many. He was an excellent pipefitter who practiced his trade for as long as his health allowed. He loved sports, and he played them all in his youth, gaining notoriety as a top-valued member of many a Hustling Pampa Harvester team during his high school years. Jerrod loved spending his free time with friends and family, often treating them to some of the best cooking and grilling to be found—mostly unique recipes of his own creation. His sharp wit and keen sense of humor were fitting companions to a smile that could light up a room and warm hearts. Jerrod was a kind and giving man whose generosity–even in death--may afford the gift of life, health and sight to recipients of his organ and tissue donations.
As we reluctantly bid farewell to Jerrod’s earthly presence, we are grateful for the blessing of sharing his journey for an all-too-brief season. Among those who will forever cherish Jerrod’s memory are his beloved children, Jace and McKenna Carruth of Lake Charles; mother, Brenda Gail Lee of Lake Charles; father, Paul Carruth and wife Marquetta of Amarillo, Texas; brother, Gage Carruth of Amarillo; aunt, Nita Stover and husband Robert of Skellytown, Texas; aunt, Judy Praytor and husband Robert of Newalla, Oklahoma; uncle, Michael Carruth and wife Victoria of Denver, Colorado; uncle David Carruth and wife Dee of Mustang, Oklahoma; as well as a host of cousins and the many, many friends he made throughout his short journey in life. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Wayne and Rita Steddum and John Lloyd and Leta Carruth, all of Pampa, Texas.
Memories and words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.lakesidefh.com and www.carmichael-whatley.com.
