Lula Mae Story, 83, of Lefors, passed away August 19, 2019 in Lefors.
Services will be 2:00 PM Friday, August 23, 2019, at Central Baptist Church in Pampa, with Rev. Norman Rushing, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Heights Cemetery in Lefors, under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors of Pampa.
Lu Story was born December 16, 1935 in Electra to Grady and Alma Lee Glissen. She attended school in Electra, graduating from Electra High School. Lu married Arnold Story on May 28, 1954 in Electra. In 1962 they moved to Midland. They returned to Electra and moved to Lefors in 1969.
She was a former member of First Baptist Church in Lefors and joined Central Baptist Church in Pampa in 2002.
Lu had Parkinson’s disease, and in 1999 she visited the cross in Groom where she was prayed over and was healed from her disease. She was a homemaker. Lu loved to paint, tend her flowerbeds and watch the birds. She always prepared three square meals a day and kept her family’s clothes mended and clean.
Lu was preceded in death by her parents; an infant grandson Chance Evan Story, and a sister, Brenda Fleming.
Survivors include her husband, Arnold Story of the home; three sons, Edward Story and wife Karen of White Deer, Kirk Story and wife Meledy of Del Norte, Colorado, and Greg Story and wife Pam of Corpus Christi; a daughter, Sandra Coombes and husband Terry of Lefors; a sister, Wanda Skelton and husband Tommy of Wichita Falls; brother-in-law, Jerry Fleming of Belton; 13 grandchildren, Grady Story and wife Megan of Panhandle, Jeff Story and wife Caitlin of Amarillo, Nathan Story and wife Kinslee of Amarillo, Jared Story and wife Heidi of Del Norte, Colorado, Heath Story of Del Norte, Colorado, Shane Story and wife Brandi of Tuttle, Oklahoma, Nicholas Story and fiancée Karen of Crestview, Florida, Misty Soto and husband Andrew of Lefors, Wakely Pairsh and wife Juliane of Amarillo, Story Dowless and husband David of Shepard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Tad Coombes and wife Jonelle of Lefors, Tory Coombes and wife Tabby of Lefors, and Brittney Coombes of Lefors; and 15 great-grandchildren.
There will be a family visitation from 5:30-7:00 PM, Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.
Memorials may be made to Central Baptist Church, 513 E. Francis, Pampa, Texas 79065.
