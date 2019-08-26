Thelma Joyce Eddleman Waters, 78, of Pampa, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, August 25, 2019 in Amarillo.
Memorial services will be 11:00 AM Thursday, August 29, 2019 at First Baptist Church with Rev. Byron Williamson, pastor, officiating. A private family burial will be in Fairview Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.
Thelma was born on February 26, 1941 in Quitaque to Bruce and Helen Eddleman. She attended school in Quitaque and graduated from Silverton High School in 1959.
Thelma married Loyd Waters on October 20, 1962 in Silverton. She was an active member of First Baptist Church where she was also a member of the Adult 6 Sunday School Department. Thelma retired from Energas after 16 years of service and served as an auxiliary volunteer at Pampa Medical Center.
She enjoyed working in the yard, attending to her flowers, painting, fishing and had a passion for decorating her home for each holiday occasion, especially Christmas. Thelma enjoyed being an avid Texas Rangers fan and an Oklahoma City Thunder fan. Above all, she loved her grandchildren and looked forward to spending time with them.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Loyd, of the home; 2 daughters, Tracy Draper and husband Kerrick of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Deanya Taylor and husband Brad of Edmond, Oklahoma; 2 brothers, Richard Eddleman and wife Gay Lynn of Amarillo and Randall Eddleman and wife LaJuan of Floydada; 8 grandchildren, Garrah Welk and husband Dave of Tokyo, Japan; Allandra Draper, Sydney Draper, and Kelton Draper all of Tulsa, Oklahoma; Ben Bradley, Rylee Bradley, and Drake Taylor all of Edmond, Oklahoma; and Garrett Taylor of Phoenix, Arizona.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Harrington Cancer Center, UT Southwestern Medical Center, Accolade Home Health Care, BSA Hospice of the Southwest, Baptist Community Services, and Ware Living Center for their wonderful care of Thelma.
Memorials may be made to the Mission Fund at First Baptist Church, PO Box 621, Pampa, Texas 79066.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 5:30-7:00 PM.
Sign the online guest register at www.carmichael-whatley.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.