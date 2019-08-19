Sally Brumley, 74, of Pampa, passed away August 18, 2019 in Amarillo.
Graveside services will be at 10:00 AM Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Hansford Cemetery in Hansford County, with Rev. Jim Sinyard, pastor of Carpenter’s Church, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors..
Mrs. Brumley was born February 5, 1945 in Madisonville. She graduated from Sam Houston High School in Houston. Sally married her sweetheart Kenneth Brumley on April 14, 1962 in Houston. She served as the librarian for 20 years with the Houston Police Academy.
Sally loved reading and watching her favorite TV shows, Law & Order and Star Trek. She had been a resident of Pampa since 2006. Sally enjoyed traveling to Colorado and Santa Fe, New Mexico. Above all, she took great care of her beloved husband. She loved to shop and provide for her grandchildren.
Sally was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth R. Brumley, II; a sister, Gwendalyn Younger; her parents, Glenn and Joyce Colquitt; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Tom and Rachel Brumley.
Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Brumley of the home; a daughter, Keaka Renee Shehane and husband Michael of Spring; a sister, Joyce Vandeburg-Willis and husband Ronald of Spearman; three grandchildren, Malia Lasoya, Alena Lasoya and Travis Kohlhauff; and a great grandson, Caleb Kenneth Lasoya.
Memorials may be made to Houston Women’s Center, 1010 Waugh Drive, Houston, Texas 77019; or Tralee Crisis Center, PO Box 2880, Pampa, Texas 79066-880.
