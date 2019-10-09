Stephanie Ann Hagberg, 64, of Pampa, passed away at her home on Monday, September 30, 2019. She was born the only daughter to Robert and Marie Eastham on July 24, 1955.
She had resided in Pampa most of her life and graduated from Pampa High School then received her Associates Degree from Amarillo Technical College. She was very hands-on which led her to work in various factories and plants in maintenance repairing things. Stephanie eventually followed in her mother, Marie’s, footsteps and helped to manage rental properties. In her younger years, she enjoyed sewing and won several awards for her cooked and baked goods that she entered in judging contests at fairs. Stephanie not only loved people in general, but she loved all aspects of being near people. She could converse for hours and in doing so, she could discover others needs in order to help in any way possible. She certainly had a servant’s heart taking every opportunity to serve those in her community and her church. Family was very important to Stephanie which led her to start genealogy research. She was very proud of her grandchildren and was adamant about being an active and present part of their lives. Stephanie didn’t ask much for herself as far as needs were concerned, she would rather make others needs a priority over hers. Her selfless nature and giving heart will be missed by all whose lives she has richly touched.
Those that have preceded her in death are her parents and daughter, Bridget Nesbit.
She has left behind to keep her memories alive her two sons, Brian Bailey and wife Heather of Amarillo, Bradley Bailey of Smyrna, TN; a daughter, Beth Hylsky and husband Ryan of Springfield, MO; three brothers, Mark Eastham of Canyon, Steven Eastham and wife Nicole of Minnesota, Keith Eastham and wife Patricia of Pampa and seven grandchildren, Abigail Bolyard, Aaron Bailey, Graham Bailey, Quincy Nesbit, Benjamin Bailey, Nathaniel Bolyard and Anna Bailey.
Celebration of Life Memorial Services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 1, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Pampa Ward. The family has entrusted the cremation care of their beloved to Winegeart Funeral Home.
Should you prefer to donate in honor of Stephanie, the family suggests Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch, 600 SW 11th Avenue, Amarillo, TX 79109.
To leave kind words of encouragement for the family on Stephanie’s Book of Memories, please visit www.winegeartfuneral.com.
