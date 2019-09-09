Ted DuBose, 71, of Pampa, passed away September 8, 2019, in Amarillo.
Memorial services are pending with Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.
Ted was born July 13, 1948 in Luling to Doug and Nina Sparks DuBose. He was a 1966 graduate of Tascosa High School in Amarillo. Ted joined the U. S. Navy in 1968, serving three years before his honorable discharge in 1971. Ted worked at Pantex, retiring in 1999. After his retirement, he moved to Pampa and served his ailing mother and father. He was a member of First Baptist Church.
Survivors include two brothers, Roy DuBose of Fort Worth, and Max DuBose and wife Jeana of Onalaska; Uncle Sparky of San Marcos; Aunt Delta of San Antonio; five nephews, Jason, Jake, Adam, Russell and Tyler; and a family friend, Patricia Flint of Arlington.
Memorials may be made to the Tascosa Football Booster Club, 3921 Westlawn, Amarillo, Texas 79102.
The family will receive friends from 5:30-7:00 PM Friday, September 13, 2019, at Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.
Sign the online guest register at www.carmichael-whatley.com.
