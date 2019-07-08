Phyllis Darling White, 95, of Swampscott, Massachusetts, passed away on the evening of Monday, June 24, 2019, with family by her side, at the home where she grew up.
Celebration of Life will be Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00AM at Unitarian Universalist Church, 101 Forest Ave. in Swampscott. Graveside services will be in Swampscott, Pampa and Palos Verdes at a later date. Local arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.
Phyllis was born on July 19, 1924 to Nelson Jarvie Darling and Jeanette (Devine) Darling of Swampscott. She was a loving sister and sister-law to Nelson Jarvie Darling Jr. and Ruth (Lacroix) Darling, deceased, of Swampscott.
In 1949 she married George Roland White (deceased). From 1946 through 1954 Phyllis’ golf game accumulated 6 Women’s championships at Tedesco Country Club. Most feel there would have been more, as Phyllis and George were having 3 of their 4 children during this time period.
In the summer of 1978, she relocated to southern California. Soon thereafter, sons George and Allen relocated to that area as well. She enjoyed 15 years there with family and new-found friends. It was no surprise that her California residence was on the 11th fairway.
In 1993, she fell in forever-love with her brother-in-law, Charles (Chuck) “Mills” White. They settled and built their dream home in Pampa, where they lived happily ever after until Chuck’s passing in 2014. A natural path brought Phyllis back to her childhood home in Swampscott in 2015 where she lovingly enjoyed her family and friends on a daily basis.
Phyllis was principled, soft spoken, gentle, had wonderful sense of humor, empathetic, philanthropic and a second mother to many nieces, nephews and children’s friends. All were welcome with open arms. Whenever you left a visit with Phyllis, she could always be found at the back door giving you a final wave!! Sweet Dreams!
Loving mother, her children included Christie Mills White, West Milton, VT., George Roland White Jr., deceased, Palos Verdes, CA., Steven Darling White and his wife Meg of Marblehead, MA. and Allen Jarvie White and his wife Gina of Huntington Beach, CA. She was also loving aunt and stepmother to Gregory Mills White and wife Martha of Lubbock, Douglas Morgan White and wife Darla of Amarillo, and Scott Britton White and wife Jamie of Pampa.
She was a very proud grandmother of Joshua David Cantrell and wife Sasha of Santa Fe, NM, Chelsea Darling White Cheney and her husband Greg of Marblehead, MA, and Myles Graeme White of Marblehead, MA, Kyle White of Bend, OR, Jesse White of Riverside, CA, Amanda Falsone of Huntington Beach, CA, and Marissa Falsone of Norco, CA; step-grandchildren, Abraham White and wife Vanessa of Boynton Beach, FL, Andrew White of Gardner, KS., Chase White and wife Kristen of Dallas, McCall (White) Mead and her husband Wesley of Canyon, and Burke White of Amarillo, Morgan (White) Baldridge and husband Blake of Pampa, and Britton White and wife Megan of Pampa.
Her precious great-grandchildren are, Kinloch, Roux, Aniella, of Santa Fe, N.M., Maggie of Marblehead, MA., Caitlin and Alexander of Kansas, Elle and Mary Mills of Dallas, Sailor, Harbor and Banner of Pampa, Anistyn and Sheperd also of Pampa.
