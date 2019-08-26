Pedro Odell Martinez, Jr., 71, of Lubbock, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Covenant Hospital in Lubbock.
Vigil and Rosary will be at 6:00 PM Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Carmichael-Whatley Colonial Chapel and graveside services will be 10:00 AM Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Memory Gardens Cemetery with Rev. Francisco Perez officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.
Mr. Martinez was born October 28, 1947 in Pleasanton, Texas and he graduated from Pampa High School in 1968. He has lived in Lubbock for over 30 years, where he worked as a landscaper for a steak house, worked for Texas Tech University, the fairgrounds in Lubbock, and had his own massage business. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing pool, bingo, going dancing, and playing the lottery. He loved his family and will be missed dearly. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jesse Odell Martinez, a Vietnam veteran, in 1997; his father, Pedro M. Martinez in 1999; his mother, Jovita Odell Martinez in 2001; brother, Estanislado Odell Martinez in 2001; 2 sisters, Maria Guadalupe Sepalveda in 2005 and Epimenia Odell Martinez in 2012; and his son, Pedro “Pete” Antonio Towles in 2012.
Survivors include 3 sisters, Petra Abregro of Ft. Worth, Catarina “Katy” Martinez Walsh and husband Robert of Pahrump, Nevada, and Jovita Martinez Rivera of Pampa; 3 grandsons, Trevor, Bradley, and Brennan; 3 granddaughters, Tiffany, Brittney, and Bailee; and numerous nieces and nephews.
