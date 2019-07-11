Aubrey Lee Roden, Jr., 92, of Pampa, passed away July 9, 2019 in Pampa.
Services will be 2:00 PM Friday, July 12, 2019, at Carmichael-Whatley Colonial Chapel, with Rev. Ruby Moultrie, pastor of First United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.
Mr. Roden was born July 26, 1926 in Munday to Aubrey and Ruby Roden. He was a 1944 graduate of Munday High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the U. S. Navy to serve during World War II and was honorably discharged in 1946, joining the Naval Reserve until 1954. Aubrey married Lucille Zelisko on April 24, 1949 in Haskell, and they just celebrated 70 years of marriage. They moved around for their first ten years of marriage due to seismographic work in Texas and the Louisiana coast before settling in Bay City from 1960-1973, in Perryton from 1973-1980, and finally in Pampa in 1980. He went to work for Arco Oil and Gas in 1963, retiring in 1985 after 22 years of service.
After retirement, he became interested in genealogy and did a lot of research and had quite a collection of information. He was always willing to help his children, whether it was for moving or remodeling. He was willing to help his neighbors with anything they needed done around their house, including clearing the snow during the winter months. Aubrey was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church. His family was very important to him and he always made time to spend time with them. Aubrey and Lucille enjoyed taking cruises and dancing with their friends when they had the opportunity.
Survivors include his wife, Lucille Roden of the home; two daughters, Rhonda Slovak and husband Stan of Duncanville and Denise Rueckert and husband Ron of Atlanta, Georgia; a son, David Roden and wife Jan of Borger, grandson, Brandon Slovak of Double Oak; three granddaughters, Shauna Slovak of Sanger, Haley Roehr and husband Nate and Kami Roden, all of Amarillo; a great grandson, Evan Roehr of Amarillo; and numerous nieces and nephews. Aubrey was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Delaphene Roden, when she was four months old.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, PO Box 1981, Pampa, Texas 79066-1981; or a charity of choice.
The family will receive friends from 7:00-8:00 PM Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.
