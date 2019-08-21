Ethel Morgan, 94, of Pampa, passed away August 20, 2019 in Amarillo.
Services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Memory Gardens Mausoleum, with Rev. Byron Williamson, pastor of First Baptist Church, and Dr. Mark Aderholt, her grandson, officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.
Ethel was born June 24, 1925 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma to James and Alma Hammons. She attended schools in Bartlesville. She married Cody Gilliland on August 11, 1945 in Bartlesville and soon after they moved to Borger. Ethel was a charter member of the Buena Vista Baptist Church in Borger and was a current member of First Baptist Church in Pampa.
Survivors include two daughters, Nita Aderholt and husband Pat of Pampa, and Nancy Rice and husband Emmett of Amarillo; six grandchildren, Dr. Mark Aderholt and wife Kristie of Columbia, South Carolina, Jill White and husband Mike of Longview, Justin Jordan of Houston, Becky Snelgrooes and husband Kaleb of Pampa, Ian Rice of Phoenix, Arizona, and Beau Rice of Los Angeles, California; and 10 great-grandchildren, Trystan Reynosa and Melissa, Michael Lee White, Lacey White, Hannah Aderholt, Lexie White, Cody Aderholt, Ryan Aderholt, Kamden Snelgrooes, Kutter Snelgrooes, and Brant Jordan.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, PO Box 621, Pampa, Texas 79066-0621; or First Baptist Church, 1208 S. Tyler, Amarillo, Texas 79101.
