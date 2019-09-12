Wind: ENE @ 8mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 46%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 8mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 48%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 10mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 50%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 84°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 11mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 81°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 9mph
Precip: 12% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 9mph
Precip: 18% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 11mph
Precip: 30% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 12mph
Precip: 38% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: E @ 12mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: E @ 9mph
Precip: 32% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: E @ 8mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: ENE @ 9mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
