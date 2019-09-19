Wind: SE @ 17mph
Precip: 68% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 2.8 mi
Wind: SE @ 17mph
Precip: 63% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SE @ 14mph
Precip: 67% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.55 mi
Wind: SE @ 13mph
Precip: 74% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.15 mi
Wind: SE @ 13mph
Precip: 59% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: ESE @ 11mph
Precip: 45% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 12mph
Precip: 21% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 14mph
Precip: 21% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 14mph
Precip: 18% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SE @ 13mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SSE @ 10mph
Precip: 14% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SE @ 9mph
Precip: 18% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
