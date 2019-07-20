Wind: SSE @ 23mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 26%
Wind Chill: 99°
Heat Index: 100°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 22mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 26%
Wind Chill: 98°
Heat Index: 98°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 21mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 29%
Wind Chill: 95°
Heat Index: 95°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 19mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 34%
Wind Chill: 90°
Heat Index: 90°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 18mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 38%
Wind Chill: 86°
Heat Index: 87°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 18mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 41%
Wind Chill: 85°
Heat Index: 85°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 19mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 43%
Wind Chill: 83°
Heat Index: 84°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 18mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 46%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 17mph
Precip: 14% Chance
Humidity: 48%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 82°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 12mph
Precip: 13% Chance
Humidity: 49%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 81°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 53%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 8mph
Precip: 12% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's e-Edition
Top Story
The Pampa High School choir is gearing up for their annual fall semester musical with “Shrek… Read more
Latest News
- AgriLife Extension offers August, September QuickBooks training in Amarillo, Lubbock
- Area Ranchers to Gather in Mobeetie July 23
- The World Food Championships Banks another local Texas-based partner
- Kaydee Schmatjen to Take Part in Envision’s National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM
- Burkham appointed executive associate director of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension
- Pampa Harvesters get lessons in passing from offensive guru
- One arrested for DWI
- Pampa EDC holds meeting Thursday
Most Popular
Articles
- County Judge Porter shares details on McLean and county-wide ambulance service situation
- House Bill 3 and Teacher Compensation
- Pampa man arrested for criminal mischief
- Gray County commissioners entertain proposals from both Hemphill Co. Hospital District and Pampa EMS
- For the Record
- Minnesota man arrested for public intoxication
- New Life Assembly of God and New Horizon Community Fellowship to hold joint VBS Aug. 1-3
- One arrested for theft and public intoxication
- Four arrested over the weekend for DWI
- County commissioners approve purchase of new K-9 vehicle
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.