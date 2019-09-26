Wind: SSW @ 15mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 16mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 13mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 11mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 11mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 13mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 47%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 15mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 35%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 78°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 15mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 29%
Wind Chill: 83°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 15mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 25%
Wind Chill: 87°
Heat Index: 87°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 16mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 21%
Wind Chill: 90°
Heat Index: 90°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 17mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 20%
Wind Chill: 91°
Heat Index: 91°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 18mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 19%
Wind Chill: 91°
Heat Index: 91°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's e-Edition
Top Story
This past Monday at the Pampa City Commissioner meeting, the “controversy” surrounding the C… Read more
Latest News
- Pampa child killed in rollover north of McLean
- Pampa Harvesters start three-game road trip at Perryton
- Pampa City Commission approves replat of Coronado Center lot
- Youth Rally at Bible Baptist Church Friday
- Two arrested for theft
- Pack-and-Mail moves to new location under new ownership
- Third Annual Masonic Lodge Gun Show slated for this weekend
- Sweet T’s Clothing Company fall open house scheduled for Sept. 28
Most Popular
Articles
- Pampa child killed in rollover north of McLean
- Pack-and-Mail moves to new location under new ownership
- Home sweet Homecoming
- Pampa City Commission approves replat of Coronado Center lot
- Harvester Hall of Fame 2019
- Local veteran fulfills dream on Honor Flight
- One arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
- Pampa man arrested for theft
- Pampa men arrested for engaging in organized criminal activity
- Dr. Emily Arrington awarded fellowship to the American College of Dentists
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.