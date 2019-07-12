Wind: SE @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSE @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 56%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 51%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 49%
Wind Chill: 83°
Heat Index: 84°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 44%
Wind Chill: 85°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 10 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 40%
Wind Chill: 87°
Heat Index: 88°
UV Index: 11 Extreme
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 37%
Wind Chill: 89°
Heat Index: 90°
UV Index: 10 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 34%
Wind Chill: 90°
Heat Index: 90°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
